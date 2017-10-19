Phillip Kamangirah

His Excellency

The State President

Professor Mutharika Kamuzu Palace

Lilongwe

Cc; The National Governing Council (DPP)

The Secretary General

Your Excellency Sir! RE; 2017 BY ELECTIONS, A WAKE UP CALL AND TIME FOR STRATEGIC THINKING AND POSITIONING.

Mr, President, with all due respect and honour I hereby submit my anger following the very disgracing results of the by elections that took place yesterday in which MCP has become untouchable and victorious. To begin with, many people you have entrusted with power do not wish you well. They seem to be loyal and very committed yet they are evil.(MIMBULU). I am aware how many lies they have brought on your table. I know some have become fortnight millionaires just as a result of these by elections.

Mr,President! It is not just shaming but also embarrassing to see the party in government losing almost all seats to an opposition party. This entails that slowly things are falling apart for DPP.

Your Excellency Sir, the failure of DPP in the by elections should be a wake up call so that you put strategic people in strategic thinking otherwise expect the very shocking news of your life in 2019. It is clear that MCP continues gaining momentum and slowly DPP is losing popularity. You are surrounded with people who are not there to serve the interest of Malawians but rather satisfying their interests. This is very dangerous Your Excellency. These people continue cheating you to the extent of imposing candidates on voters forgetting that Malawi’s democracy is maturing day in day out. When you see a goat running in the morning, it is either something is chasing it or it is chasing something.

Time is now you restructure the whole system in your Party starting from the top positions including that of the Secretary General if at all you are to regain the trust and failure to act now, trust me Your Excellency the DPP is seriously looming for destruction. Congrats MCP.

Philip Kamangirah

0881 894 752/ 0995 374 920