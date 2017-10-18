The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accepted defeat in the just ended by-elections held in three constituencies and three wards in the country.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) held by-elections in the following places Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.

Out of the six seats, the ruling DPP has managed to grab one seat while the rest seats have gone to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking in an interviewi with the press before the official announcement of the results of the by-elections by MEC Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah, DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila conceded defeat, saying the party will soon call for a meeting to look on the shortfalls.

“We will sit down as Party and look into the outcomes of the results and probably take measures to avoid further embarrassment in the future,” Kasaila was quoted as saying on Zodiak radio.

On his part, MCP Spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka said the party will not relax with the victory.

He said the by-elections have just proved the claims that the party has previously being making, saying the 2014 tripartite elections was rigged.