As the day draws near for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold by-elections in three constituencies and three wards, information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cooked up a case against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Sosten Gwengwe.

Gwengwe, former President Joyce Banda’s runningmate in the May 20, 2014 tripartite election will represent MCP in Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency.

Due to election fever, the ruling DPP has cooked up a case against Gwengwe as evidenced in a court summon seen by FOM’s reporter.

Gwengwe has been summoned to appear before the Lilongwe Police Station Victim Support Unit Office today for questioning.

Below is the summon;

