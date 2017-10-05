There are many ladies who are in the ‘friends with benefits’ category and don’t even know this; rather they keep hiding under the umbrella of ‘boo’ and ‘bae’.

It’s not too hard to know where your man places you, that’s if you pay attention. And if you are in the friends with benefits category, these are signs that suggest so:

1. HE’S HOT AND COLD

When he’s there for you today and tries to be all loving, and the next day he’s the total opposite, then you have a man who probably sees you as a friend with benefit. When a man sees you as a his number one, he’ll be with you full-time.

2. HE ONLY LOVES PHYSICAL INTIMACY

A guy who’s interested in just being friends with benefits is only about your body, physical intimacy and anything that leads to sex. Any time, any day – that’s all he’s interested in.

3. THERE’S NOTHING EXTRA IN THE RELATIONSHIP

When the relationship you have with him is just plain and flat, with nothing extra coming into it, then you ought to question what the essence of the relationship is.

There’s nothing special about the relationship when you are just a friend with benefits to him.

4. COMMUNICATION ISN’T CONSISTENT