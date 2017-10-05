There are many ladies who are in the ‘friends with benefits’ category and don’t even know this; rather they keep hiding under the umbrella of ‘boo’ and ‘bae’.
It’s not too hard to know where your man places you, that’s if you pay attention. And if you are in the friends with benefits category, these are signs that suggest so:
1. HE’S HOT AND COLD
When he’s there for you today and tries to be all loving, and the next day he’s the total opposite, then you have a man who probably sees you as a friend with benefit. When a man sees you as a his number one, he’ll be with you full-time.
2. HE ONLY LOVES PHYSICAL INTIMACY
A guy who’s interested in just being friends with benefits is only about your body, physical intimacy and anything that leads to sex. Any time, any day – that’s all he’s interested in.
3. THERE’S NOTHING EXTRA IN THE RELATIONSHIP
When the relationship you have with him is just plain and flat, with nothing extra coming into it, then you ought to question what the essence of the relationship is.
There’s nothing special about the relationship when you are just a friend with benefits to him.
4. COMMUNICATION ISN’T CONSISTENT
Most times, he doesn’t keep in touch with you; he sees it as a burden, except when he wants something. When he sees communication as something stressful, it only shows how little you mean to him.
5. HE DOESN’T CARE SO MUCH ABOUT YOUR HAPPINESS
A friend with benefit guy wouldn’t care so much about you; he wouldn’t care much about your happiness and wouldn’t put in much effort to make you happy
6. EVERYTHING LEADS TO SEX
With a guy like this, one thing always comes to his mind – I’m sure you know. When that’s all he’s interested in, then you should know that the relationship you have with him isn’t a real relationship.
7. HE COULD GO AWOL AT TIMES
Absence Without Leave (AWOL) is a typical character that a friend with benefit guy will exhibit. A man who loves you wouldn’t want to let go for a second; but a friend with benefits guy will love you today and will go missing for days and even weeks.
If you call that a relationship, then you need to have a rethink.
8. YOU AREN’T SURE OF HIM
A friend with benefit guy will never give you the assurance that he’s all yours or that he’s one for the long-term with you; he’s just all about what he can get at that time, and he’s off. If you aren’t sure of him, it’s because he hasn’t exhibited some traits that’ll make you feel assured in the relationship, and that’s what s friend with benefits guy does.
In the end, it’s how you want to be treated that you’ll be treated. If you settle for less, you’ll have the least. Being with a guy who sees you as friends with benefits says a lot about how you see yourself.
Source:Online