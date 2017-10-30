Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Irrigation and Food Security Joseph Chidant Malunga who is also Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West is living in fear after four armed thugs invaded his on Sunday night in the capital Lilongwe.

Malunga confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) monitored by faceofmalawi reporter.

According to Malunga, the armed men who were in police uniform entered his house at around 11pm and arrested the security guards.

The armed men then asked for him but one of his security guards said he was not at home.

“The armed thugs left the house after one of my guards wanted to press an alarm,” said Malunga while adding that the armed thugs promised to come back.

Malunga linked the issue to his recent comment on Fertilizer Subsidy Programme which is now on suspension.

Meanwhile the issue has been reported to police.