Police in Mzuzu have arrested four people in connection with the burning of Mzuzu City Council Planning Offices.

Peter Kalaya, the public relations officer for police in Northern part of Malawi said police are still putting in efforts to bring more suspects to book in connection with the incident that happened a few weeks ago.

Commenting on the matter, the city`s Chief Executive Officer, Mcloud Kadam`manja said the damage was worse hence the council has put in measures to calm the situation and restore the damaged property.

The offices were burnt after city authorities demolished structures the vendors illegally constructed at Vigwagwa Market near Mzuzu Airport.

Meanwhile, the four suspects will soon appear in court to answer the charges of arson, malicious damage and unlawful wounding.