Zimbabwe’s anti-government pressure group Tajamuka say it will continue protesting against what it calls the “disgusting spending patterns” of the Mugabe family while the country grapples with poverty.

This comes on the back of the news that first lady Grace Mugabe recently bought herself a R6 million car, not long after her son imported two of his own vehicles worth R7.5 million.

Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says the family’s actions demonstrate a lack of consideration for Zimbabweans.

Tajamuka’s Promise Mkwananzi says the Mugabe family travels in luxury while most Zimbabweans cannot afford public transport.

“The economy is in a dire state. Most people can’t even access a $2 note to catch a taxi to their next destination.”

Mkwananzi says young people are tired of living in poverty while the family enjoys such wealth.

“We need radical but non-violent action to drive Robert Mugabe and his family out of office.”

The MDC has called on Zimbabweans to register for next year’s elections and vote against the Mugabe family.