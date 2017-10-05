Multi-award winner, Hip-Hop artist, Tay Grin on Wednesday signed an K8million deal with Astro Mobile as an ambassador for the brand.

This was revealed in an interview on Wednesday by Astro Mobile General Manager, Michael Gova.

Gova justified Tay Grin as a perfect match to work with, saying he was chosen as the brand ambassador due to his strong influence amongst the youth.

“This agreement is as a result of our shared values in African culture and the motivation to better the lives of Africans by providing the platform for the citizens to communicate easily,” he added.



Commenting on the development, Tay Grin said he believed in Astro Mobile’s mission to give a voice to millions of Africans.

“Astro mobile delivers top performance and affordable smart phones to its customers therefore, I surely believe it will fill the gap in Malawi for those with limited budgets to communicate,” he said

Astro mobile is an expanding e-commerce company which is a wholly African mobile brand spreading in some Southern African regions; it was set up in Malawi in 2016.