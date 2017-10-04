Several illegal Indian immigrants have been arrested this afternoon by immigration officers in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to our source at the scene, the officers acted fast that the immigrants could not know what was happening and in no time the suspects were apprehended.

“It was a quick smart move and nobody had a chance to run away,” said the source.

Several other illegal Indian immigrants have also been arrested at Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons.

Reports say, the officers parked their vehicle just outside the company`s premises and silently went inside where the arrests were made.

Among the arrested suspects was head of IT department at the company, according to our source.