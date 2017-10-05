One woman’s rose gold iPhone saved her life during the horrific Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed cab driver her damaged phone after the horrific attack that left 59 people dead and 527 injured during country music star Jason Aldean’s concert Sunday night.

A photo of the pricey and popular device shows the back of the iPhone completely shattered after being hit by a single bullet.

It’s unclear how or where the woman was holding the phone while fleeing the scene of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.