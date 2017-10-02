After successfully registering his party, former Vice President Khumbo Hastings Kachali on Sunday invade Chitipa district to sell his new party ‘Freedom Party’ (FP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Kachali dumped the opposition People’s Party (PP) earlier this year following the leadership squabbles that rocked the once ruling Party under former President Dr. Joyce Banda who is currently in self-imposed exile.

Banda and Kachali’s relationship went sour ahead of the May 20, 2014 tripartite election when Banda opted for Sosten Gwengwe as her runningmate.

In retaliation, Kachali endorsed Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the best candidate for the 2019 polls.