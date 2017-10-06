Angry communities in Nkhata-Bay on Thursday went to the street to protest the immediate closure of Kande Health Centre by Health workers.

The health workers closed down the health centre show their anger over the decision taken by Traditional Authority Fukamapiri to sell part of the land where the health centre is built.



The development angered the communities in the district who retaliated by taking the issue to the street.

The angry communities also smashed windows of TA Fukamapiri’s office in the district.



It took the intervention of the Malawi Police Service to calm down the situation in the district.

Meanwhile the situation is still tense in the district.