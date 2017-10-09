A Las Vegas prostitute who was hired by murderer Stephen Paddock has spoken out about their ‘violent’ s*x sessions and how he bragged about having ‘bad blood’.

The woman, who spoke anonymously, said she would spend hours drinking and gambling in Sin City with Paddock, who she described as ‘paranoid’ and ‘obsessive’.

If he hit a winning streak, he would take her back to his room for ‘really aggressive and violent sex’ including living out rape fantasies, she said.

Paddock also boasted about his bank-robber father, saying that ‘the bad streak is in my blood’ and ‘I was born bad’, according to texts seen by the Sun on Sunday.

Stephen Paddock shot 58 people dead and wounded more than 500 when he opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip using an arsenal of 23 weapons.

The 27-year-old woman said Paddock, 64, would often rant about conspiracy theories including how 9/11 was orchestrated by the US government.

The woman, who said Paddock paid her $6,000-a-time for their meetings, also had texts in which he described tying her up ‘while you scream for help’.