The girlfriend to Las Vegas mass shooter, Stephen Paddock has been arrested by the FBI after returning to the US from the Philippines.

Independent UK reports that, Marilou Danley was apprehended on her arrival in Los Angeles from Manila on Tuesday night.

About 59 people were confirmed dead following the mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.

According to Philippines immigration spokeswoman, Antonette Mangrobang, Danley arrived in Philippines on 25 September on a flight from Hong Kong which is closely a week before her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 59 people at music concert.