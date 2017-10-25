A self-proclaimed magic-man steamed himself to death in Malaysian while trying to ‘cleanse his body and soul’.

The 68-year-old Lim Ba was performing the human steaming ritual on Monday night when the incident happened.

Lim Ba sat on a large wok for around 30 minutes with fire underneath in Nine Emperor God prayer session at a Chinese temple in Kuala Sanglang, Kedah when the incident happened.

Devotees removed the cover after they heard knocks from inside the wok. They quickly removed it find him lying unconscious inside.

Footage of him convulsing while people try to get him away from the heat was widely shared on social media.

By the time the ambulance arrived the self-professed magic man had stopped breathing and was later declared dead. He died from heart failure and massive second-degree burns.

Lim who is also known as Black Dog had been steaming himself for 10 years despite objections from family members.

According to Star Online, his daughter Wei Ling said that Lim’s longest record for sitting inside the wok was 75 minutes.

