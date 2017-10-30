Police on Friday arrested a Lilongwe resident identified as Mtendere Kajiya for allegedly stealing a chocolate bar in Chipiku Shop.

The arrest has attracted debate on the social media especially facebook with many people describing the arrest as embarrassing.

Gift Walima wrote: “Very embarrassing kkkkkkkkk i wonder how his wife felt after hearing this.”

Concurring with Walima’s remarks, Mwamwitu Munthali wrote: “Sometimes the devil with his evil spirits can persuade u to sin….lets pray and be watchful always.”

But Prince Mkandawire brushed off the Munthali’s claim.

“Palibe za devil apa this is total rubbish you think a devil can force you to steal chocolate? Usakaba zenizeni buanji?” wrote Mkandawire.

More details to come on the arrest.

