Police in US have arrested a man for claiming that he went to the year 2048 and he has come back with a warning to mankind of an impending invasion of aliens.

US authorities arrested Bryant Johnson on Monday over public intoxication charges.

Reports say that, police were called to a street in Casper town where Johnson reportedly told them he travelled to the future and was trying to warn people that aliens have prepared themselves and would be arriving next year.

In his allegation, Johnson demanded that he wanted to speak to the president of Casper town for more information on this issue.

He reportedly told the police officers that he was able to travel back to 2017, even though he said, he meant to travel to 2018 because aliens had filled his body with alcohol and had him stand on a giant pad of transport him to the past.

The alien messenger allegedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

It has also been revealed that he had blood alcohol content (BAC) of 136.

Probably he was drunk.