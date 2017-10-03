Police in Chilomoni have arrested a married man for being caught red-handed having sex with a pig.

Dan Mughogho of as it happens confirmed of the development in a short statement posted on his official facebook page.

According to Mughogho, the incident happened on Monday night.

“Usiku wapitau bambo wabanja lake ali ndi ana awiri wapezedwa akugonana ndi nkhumba pano alimmanja mwa a police pa sigelege police unit,

“Zachitika ku Sigerege mu nzinda wa Blantyer,” wrote Mughogho.

The suspect has since been referred to Blantyre Police.