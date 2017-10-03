A Ugandan man reportedly collapsed after he met his wife at a restaurant with another man, months down the line when she lied she had gone abroad for further studies.

The man has been identified as David Ntege who met his wife and a man while trying to quench thirst at a local restaurant.

TUKO reports that David and his wife got married in a colorful wedding in April,2017, but the newly-wedded couple did not enjoy their marriage as the wife ‘traveled abroad’ for further studies not long after the wedding.

Upon confrontation, his already pregnant wife confessed that she only married him to get a marriage certificate, and David couldn’t take the shock collapsed and died on the spot.

David died on Sunday, October 1 2017 and will be buried today Tuesday,3 October 2017,in Buyende District,Uganda.