A 28-year-old man has hanged himself to escape from spending his whole life in jail after he killed his girlfriend following an argument.

South African police identified the man as Lungani Zwane who killed his girlfriend, Zandile Sibisi, on Sunday before taking his own life.

The residents said the man took the easy way out by killing himself instead of going to jail.

Lungani allegedly stabbed Zandile several times in his car following an argument. He then killed himself.

A resident said Lungani’s body was found hanging from the rafters of the roof at his home.

“No one knows what led to the couple’s fight. They were sitting in Lungani’s car on Sunday. The next thing Zandile was found dead by residents that night. Her body was found in the nearby bush,” said the resident who got interviewed by Dailysun.

“At that time no one knew where Lungani was. I think when he realised what he had done, he decided to run away because he feared jail.”

He said Lungani returned to his home and killed himself before police could find him.

“I think when he stabbed Zandile, he didn’t think she would die because he often used to beat her.”

Another resident said Lungani shouldn’t have killed himself.

“He should have lived to pay for his sins. I think he took the easy way out.

“I think if Lungani was found and arrested, he couldn’t have killed himself.”

According to DailySun online publication, The families of the couple couldn’t be reached for comment.

KZN police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

She said a 28-year-old man was found hanging from the rafters.

“Police have opened an inquest docket and investigations are continuing.”