Capita Foods Company Limited casual worker is reported dead in capital Lilongwe after getting stack in an operational concrete machine mixer.

Kanengo Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Salome Zgambo Chibwana confirmed of the development in a statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter and identified the deceased as Gelesomo Chinkhuzi.

According to Chibwana, the incident happened on October 4, 2017.

“On that fateful day the victim reported for duties and as they were about to knock off at around 15:00 hours he went inside a concrete machine mixer to clean it up. Unfortunately his boss unknowingly ordered another person to switch on the machine. Then after it was switched on they heard a loud voice from inside the machine shouting for help ,its when they realized that there was a person inside it.

“The machine was switched off and upon checking inside they found Gelesomo heavily injured on his left leg traumatically amputated. He was rushed to kamuzu Central hospital where he was a receiving treatment until he passed on at around 2100hrs,” reads in part the statement.

Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu central hospital showed that death was due blood loss.

Chinkhuzi hails from Kanyangala village T/A Dzoole in Dowa.