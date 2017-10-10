Robert James Kuefler, from White Bear Lake, Minnnesota, lived with the body of his mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, and his brother, Richard Kuefler, for around a year before their bodies was discovered.

The 94-year-old had died in August 2015 and his brother before that, but he couldn’t bring himself to bury them, Kuefler told authorities.

According to a complaint, his mother’s body was found decayed and skeletal while his brother’s body was ‘mummified’ when it was found last year.

He has since been charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death because he neglected to tell authorities they died of natural causes, according to St Paul Pioneer Press.

Interference with a dead body is illegal in the US and carries a maximum sentence of a year and may include a $3,000 (£2,295) fine.