The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in condjuction with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MoEST) has released results of the Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE) examination results.

This has been disclosed in a press statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter signed by MANEB’s Public Relations Officer Simeon Maganga.

According to the statement, 84, 009 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE certificate out of 136, 247 candidates who sat for the exams.

This represents a 61 percent pass rate.

More details to come….

