A married man who kept up the pretence that his dead lover was alive for 17 years is to be freed from jail – despite not revealing where he hid her body.

Kevin Doherty, 57, has served six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the manslaughter of Jane Harrison, 32, when they couldn’t reach a verdict on murder.

Doherty had a three-year-affair with mum-of-two Ms Harrison, who lived in Highbury, North London, before she went missing after a shopping trip before a planned holiday to Florida.

He consistently denied murdering his lover but was jailed for 12 years at the start of 2013.

Now Doherty, from South London, is set to be freed next November after serving half of his original sentence.

Ms Harrison’s devastated family have blasted the decision to free Doherty, calling it a “shambles”.