A 28-year-old panicked English trader, Joe Kidd, is a man who bought his own coffin after a fortune teller told him he “doesn’t have much time left”.

He has howver sold it on Gumtree for a £52 profit – and has bought six more caskets to flog.

According to The Sun UK, the superstitious man from Macclesfield, saw his listing to sell the coffin for £300 on the online marketplace go viral yesterday.

The odd listing read: “6.2 feet coughing [sic] for sale due to wrong diagnosis any enquiries please give me a call.”

The Sun Online managed to track down Mr Kidd, who works as a used car salesmen, and he said that he’d had “hundreds and hundreds” of calls about the coffin.

