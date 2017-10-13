Whether 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination was easier or students worked harder, the MSCE results of ST Mary’s Secondary School has raised eyebrows.

In St Mary’s results which represent 100 percent pass rate, three quarter of students have scored between 6 and 15 points.

However, in the streets people are arguing that the results must be manipulated.

Despite such negative rumour, this may be possible as regards this year the MSCE seems was much easier.

Since , according to a statement the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Malawi National Examinations Board – MANEB says out of 136,247 candidates who sat for the examination 84,009 candidates have qualified for the award of the Malawi School Certificate of Education – MSCE, representing 61.66-percent pass rate.

Out of the 62.441 female candidates who sat for the Examination in at least six subjects including English, 34.837 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing a 55.79% pass rate.

Out of 73.806 male candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 49.172 candidates have qualified for the award of the MSCE , representing 66.62% pass rate.

In the history of MSCE, this is first time pass rate to reach 61.66-percent.

See the list of St Mary’s below: