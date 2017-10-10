As people continue to live in fear in the four districts of the Southern region due to blood sucking rumour popularly known as ‘anamapopa’, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is this week and next week scheduled to visit the affected districts.

This has been disclosed in a press statement signed by Presidential Press Officer Mgeme Kalilan aired on the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC1).

According to the statement, Mutharika is on Friday expected to cheer people affected by blood sucking rumour in Mulanje and Thyolo.

The statement further says that Mutharika will also visit people affected by the same rumour in Phalombe and Chiradzulu next week.

In the statement, President Mutharika has urged Malawians to remain calm and united.

“The President also received reports of very disturbing instances of mob justice carried on persons suspected to be connected to the alleged blood sucking incidents.

“Understandably, due to these unfortunate incidents, most people have not been at peace in their communities and homes. This development has been of grave concern to The President and the entire Government,” reads the statement in part.

He added: “The President has been even more deeply touched that some people have been killed for being suspected to be among the supposed perpetrators of the feared blood sucking incidents.”

More than five people have been killed for being suspected of being blood suckers.