A former neighbour of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman says the man was “100% not the kind of guy” to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

The 64-year-old gun maniac has left the US reeling after slaughtering 59 people and injuring more than 500 with an arsenal of “high powered” weapons from his hotel room.

His murderous attack on music festival revellers has confused his family, friends and neighbours, who have described him as an “ordinary guy”. According to Daily Star UK, one neighbour, who claims to have lived close to Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada, for eight months, has said he refuses to believe the accountant was responsible for the bloodbath.

Speaking on US radio show The Savage Nation, the neighbour, called Rick, said Paddock was a “really nice guy” who “waved all the time”.

He said: “I’m no longer in Mesquite, I’m in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but I was his neighbour for about seven or eight months in Mesquite.

“I can tell you 100% that this is not the kind of guy. “I was there working and I saw him pretty much every other day on my way home.”

Rick said Paddock, a millionaire real estate magnate and gambler, used to “drink a few beers” and play the slot machines at a local bar in the area.

Stunned by his comments, talk show host Michael Savage reminded Rick that Paddock “just committed the greatest mass murder in America history”.

He then asked: “Are you sure it was him?” In reply Rick said: “I’m 100% positive, I know exactly who the guy is.

“I was in the Marine Corps, and I’ve talked to this guy personally, we’ve drank beer together. We would just talk about nonsense stuff.

“I told him I was in the Marine Corps, but he never ever told me he owned a gun.”

Rick claimed that he has spoken to Las Vegas police to tell them “everything I know”