The newly elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Constituency Ulemu Msungama will on October 28, 2017 tie a knot with his longtime lover only identified as Sunnah.

The announcement comes barely hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah declared him as a winner in the Tuesday by-elections beating Ruben Ngwenya of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The court nullified the May 20 2014 parliamentary results in Lilongwe City South East Constituency that declared Bentley Namasusu of DPP winner.

Msungama challenged the results on the basis of irregularities, something the court upheld.

Msungama on Tuesday got his electoral justice when he won the contest when he got 6 722 votes of the 11 616 cast against 3 597 for his closest challenger, DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya.

Other candidates, Ellen Kadango and Christopher Manja had 311 and 891 votes, respectively while 95 were null and void.