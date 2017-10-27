The newly elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Constituency Ulemu Msungama will this Saturday tie a knot with his longtime lover as Sunnah.

The wedding comes barely two weeks after being declared winner in the October 19 by-elections beating Reuben Ngwenya of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Lilongwe City South East Constituency.

It is said that the two met on social media and now they are to wed on Saturday in a wedding which is scheduled to attract a number of prominent figures including MCP’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

This will be a double celebration for Msungama and MCP in general.

