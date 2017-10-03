Malawi`s renown hip-hop artist, Fredokiss is geared up for yet another free show in Lilongwe barely a month after pulling a massive crowd in Ndirande township in the commercial capital Blantyre.

The show has been slated for 14 October at Masintha ground where also the ghetto King Kong shall unveil a song he has made special for this day which features Lilongwe based producer AK.

If you have been dying to be In Fredo`s music video this is your chance as the video of this song will also be shot on the same day.

It’s evident his Lilongwe fans can’t wait for the special performance of the song and also his other hits like, Ndikatseka maso, Amanditcha Fredo, Dear Jah Jah and many other songs that mesmerized fans at his previous show in Ndirande Ghetto.

Upcoming artists have not been left out as they also have a chance to showcase their skills at this biggest concert just by registering to this number (0888851700) through Whatsapp.

According to Fredo, the whole move is to show appreciation and give back to the community for the love and support they show to him.

While giving back to the society is concerned, the rapper also has what he calls Fredokiss Education Scholarship which sponsors needy students in various government secondary schools.

Just recently, the rapper released another hit song which features Sir Lucius Banda and you can download it here>>>>http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=7405

Source:Malawimusicblog