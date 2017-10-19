A Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number MG 472AJ overturned at Chazaula near Bwengu Trading Centre in Mzimba leaving one person lifeless and two others injured.

The vehicle which belongs to Mzuzu City Council was on its way to Mzuzu from the direction of Karonga with 6 passengers on board.

The accident was caused by the driver`s failure to negotiate a right bend and due to the impact, the vehicle lost control and veered to the other side of the road where it overturned, according to Rumphi police publicist, Victor Khamisi.

“One passenger sustained a head injury and was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital whilst two were admitted at Rumphi Hospital and the rest escaped unhurt, said Khamisi.

The one referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital died upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital.