The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has given Transglobe Produce Limited 48 hours to withdraw the court order it took regarding operations of the Farm Input Subsidy Programme.

The committee says if Transglobe is not going to abide by the order, the committee will recommend to the house to pass a resolution that Transglobe should no longer operate in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Chairperson of the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the committee feels that the move by Transglobe to try and force government to award it a contract is an insult to Malawians.

Ironically, Chidanti was nearly attacked at his home when he was going to the press briefing.