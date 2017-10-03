Rumphi Police Station has distanced itself from the fracas that happened during the Gonapamhanya celebrations event that took place on Saturday at Chikulamayembe Headquarters.

Rumphi Police Station Officer -In -Charge Denis Banda said the fracas could have been controlled if the event organizers involved the law enforcers.

“We were not invited to the celebrations but the presence of the Minister at the event made us go and provide security. We are supposed to be involved in organizing such events in order to avoid such scenarios,” Banda said.

The incident started when the leader of opposition in parliament Lazarus Chakwera arrived.

Some people alleged to be Democratic Progressive Party members started stoning the Malawi Congress Party president’s car.

The opposition leader had to be whisked away from the fracas using another vehicle Tumbuka Paramount Chief, Chikulamayembe sent.

The incident is reported to have claimed a life of a Zambian delegate at the function popularly known as Nyaunthali who was confirmed dead at Bolero Health Centre because of high blood pressure (BP) and will be laid to rest at Chakoma in the district.