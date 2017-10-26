A police officer is in the police cell in Lilongwe for allegedly being found with fake bank notes amounting to MK56,000.

The police officer has been identified as Constable Chipiliro Adam of Lingazi Police.

“Facts of the case are that reports were received that there is fake currency which is in circulation within bottle store of area 25. This was evidenced by a bartender Coster Amos born on 12/12/1975, of village Luwaka, T/A, Katuli, Dist, Mangochi whereby K6,000 fake notes were used having the same serial number AZ6074041 and Mr Futsani Nkhono born on 04/10/1978 of village Mkakambo,T/A, Chimutu,Lilongwe owner of the Unique bottle store at Mchezi trading center whereby K18,000.00 fake currency was used to purchase beer.

“Upon received the said complaints a follow up was made whereby the said suspect was traced and arrested. Upon searching at his house he was found with K56,000 fake currency of the same serial number. Mean time investigations are still under way to establish where did he got these fake currency. KN/CR/69/10/17 refers,” reads in part the police statement.

Adam hails from Chilombo village, Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.