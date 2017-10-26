Students at Providence Catholic Secondary School in Mulanje have accused the police of molesting them during demonstrations staged on Tuesday at the school.

On Tuesday, students from Providence Girls Secondary School held demonstrations against the new headteacher.

It is said that since the new Head teacher came in, the school diet changed and any kind of entertainment was banned stirring anger among the students who resorted to demonstrations, defying all meals and other day to day school activities.

However police were called to calm the situation at the school as some students broke classroom and hostel windows.

According to one of the students who opted for the condition of anonymity said, the police officers torched their private parts and breasts.

Other officers went further by beating them up.

When contacted for comment, Mulanje Police Publicist Gresham Ngwira denied reports of harassment.

Effort to school management proved futile as they were reported to be in a meeting on the same issue.