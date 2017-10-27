A gorgeous looking 23-year-old woman has been found dead after she was allegedly stabbed to death by the boyfriend over an incident.

The lifeless body of a 23-year-old woman, identified as Lebogang Lamola has been discovered with multiple stab wounds in Seshego, South Africa on Monday, 24 October.

According to Police Spokesperson, Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the body of Lamola was found by her mother. “The 23-year-old deceased was left alone at home yesterday in the morning and at about 17:30, when the mother came back, she was found lying dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. It is suspected that she might have been killed by her boyfriend,” said Ngoepe.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the deceased’s boyfriend left a suicide note at the crime scene.

“The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their initial investigations which revealed that the suspected boyfriend has left a suicide note at the crime scene before he fled,” Ngoepe added.

The boyfriend who is a highly wanted suspect has been on the run since Monday was said to be hiding at different places, which included Rusternburg, in the North West Province and the Bela Bela area, allegedly couldn’t handle the pressure anymore and handed himself over to the authorities, said Police Spokesperson, Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

The boyfriend identified as Curthbert Manamela has out of pressure handed himself over to the Seshego Police Station on Wedneday evening, 25 October.