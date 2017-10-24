Prophet CJ Sabao who is currently based in the capital Lilongwe has come up with a prophecy directed at leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

This has been confirmed by Dan Mughogho of as it happens through his facebook post seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

According to the prophecy, some top officials in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have set a plot to eliminate the life of Chakwera inform an accident or a kidnap.

“In a video clip AIH has viewed Sabao say 3 people have been paid 90 million to do the operation,” wrote Mughogho.

It is said that the operation will take place within 21 days from October 13, 2017.