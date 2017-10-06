A standard two pupil from Saint Augustine 3 Primary School is reported dead after being hit by Chibuku products Limited truck.

The pupil has been identified as Ackbaru Makiyi aged seven from Kadzuwa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda.



The accident happened at around 11am this morning, according to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene during the time of the accident.



According to the source, the learners from the school reacted angrly by smashing the Chibuku truck while others took the advantage of the accident to steal Chibuku beer.



It took the intervention of the police to calm down the violence staged by the learners.

Meanwhile the body of the deceased is at Mangochi District Hospital mortuary.

