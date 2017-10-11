A road accident in Dowa has claimed the life of a 50-year-old motorcyclist after his motorcycle veered off the road.

On the pillion of the motorcycle there was a passenger who sustained serious injuries following the accident.

Dowa police publicist, Richard Kaponda has identified the deceased as Jasten Makhalanzi.

“On October 8, the deceased was coming from the direction of Dowa turnoff going to Dowa Boma with the passenger behind. Upon arrival at Malata village, he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle veered to the other side where it hit a road embankment,” explained Kaponda.

Kaponda added that the rider sustained head injuries as he did not put on a helmet.

It was also discovered that his motorcycle was unregistered.

Makhalanzi died later while receiving treatment at Dowa District Hospital where also a postmortem revealed that he died due to head injuries and severe blood loss.

He hailed from Kalumba village, T/A Mponela in Dowa District.