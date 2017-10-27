Police in Limbe Malawi are keeping in custody 21 people suspected of burning to ashes a motor vehicle belonging to a South African pastor.

The suspects are also alleged to have unlawfully wounded the pastor who they claimed to be a blood sucker.

The 22 year old pastor Sibusiso Njabulo lost his way to a friend in Blantyre’s Chigumula area and found himself at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district where he was attacked by residence of William Village.

The Pastor asked the villagers on which route to use but they accused him of being a blood sucker.

Deputy Spokesperson for Limbe Police Widson Nhlane, he emphasises that the public should desist from taking the law in their hands.

