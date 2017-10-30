Irregular menstruation as well as a too constant one might be a sign of infertility in the nearest future, so women have been advised to watch out.

Your feelings about having kids might be not right now or far in the future or not ever. Or maybe you absolutely know you want to get pregnant and soon.

Either way, it’s really necessary to understand the signs of infertility, because it may commonly indicate a much worse problem that can affect your overall wellbeing, whether kids are your goal or not.

And if you believe there’s something wrong, listen to your body. Talk to your doctor whether you want to get pregnant or not. Health This Moment compiled a list that will give you more information, though you should always talk to your doctor in person but it does tell you some of the biggest signs that should alert you and let you know it’s time to make an appointment with your he doctor.

You Feel More Pain Than Usual When Menstruating

You should know this, if you have to clear your calendar when its your time of the month because you know you’ll be in bed writhing in agony, it may be a sign of endometriosis.

We’re not talking a little pain here and there, but so much pain that it affects the way you live your life. You can’t go to your place of work or do the your social norms.

The ailment, which happens when the lining of your uterus (endometrial tissue) grows outside of it, affects up to half of infertile women, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

Hormonal birth control pills is one way to treat it. Talk to your doctor if period pain is messing with your ability to live your way of life, no matter how many years you have lived with it, do not think it is normal.

Your Hands and Feet are Always Cold

If your hands and feet are constantly cold, wearing gloves and fuzzy socks won’t solve the problem.

The problem is with your thyroid hormonal levels checked, you need to get it checked. Cold feet and hands is one common sign of hypothyroidism (or an underactive thyroid gland).

This can lead to inconsistent ovulation and affect your menstrual cycle. A blood test will tell your doctor if your levels are normal.

Other signs include constipation, forgetfulness, dry skin, and being tired often.

Your Period is MIA – or Constant

This can be a sign of what is medically called “ovulatory dysfunction.” Your ovary has to release an egg in order to be fertilized, and if you’re not ovulating at all, you won’t get your period.

If you have cycles that are longer than every 35 days, you should get checked out, as well as if your period is MIA altogether.

Also, be alert if you get your period too frequently—that’s every 21 days or less—because it may be another sign of an ovulation problem.

Your Tips are Leaking

If you’re not pregnant or breastfeeding, your Tips should be dry. If they are leaking fluid, it may be a sign of a condition called hyperprolactinemia, which means that your body is producing too much of the breastfeeding hormone prolactin.

Causes can range from thyroid problems to medications to a (normally) benign tumor on your pituitary gland.

When prolactin levels are high, it affects your hormonal balance and may tell your ovaries to go on hiatus. A simple blood test can ID this problem, and medications can treat most cases.

You’re Very Overweight

If your BMI is 30 to 40, you qualify as obese, which can affect your fertility, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

They note that obesity is the cause of six percent of infertility. Reproductive hormones can be stored in body fat and mess with the area of your brain that tells your ovaries it’s go-time.

So if you’re trying for a baby or know you will be in the next several years, talk to your home doctor if you’re concerned that your weight could lower your odds of conceiving.

You’re Sprouting Facial Hair

Hair growing profusely in places you wouldn’t expect (like your face), or losing it in surprising places (like your head) are major symptoms of PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome (it’s also marked by acne and inconsistent periods).

The condition means your reproductive hormones are out of whack, which can impair your ovaries’ ability to release an egg.

“PCOS is one of the most common, but treatable causes of infertility in women,” according to Womenshealth.gov. Meds like birth control can help manage the condition, as can reaching a healthy weight.

You Have a History of Gonorrhea

This common s*xually transmitted disease can come with a few symptoms: burning while you pee, an abnormal amount of vaginal discharge, and bleeding mid-cycle.

But, unfortunately, according to the CDC, most women don’t have symptoms. The STD can lead to pelvic pain, infertility, and cause scar tissue that blocks fallopian tubes, which prevents the egg and sperm from meeting in the first place.

If your doctor doesn’t mention screening for gonorrhea during your annual appointment, and you’re worried you might be at risk, be sure to ask to be tested.

Source: Health This Moment