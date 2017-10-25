A snake caused commotion at Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court at Lumbadzi in Lilongwe today during a case involving 40 year old woman (Name withheld) who was some few days ago allegedly harrassed, stripped naked and seriously assaulted by three women.

The three were charged with two counts one of Acts intended to cause grievance harm and the other one of Insulting the modesty of a woman which is contrary to Sections 235 and 134 (3) of the Penal Code.

Thokozani Msiska and Rodness Chisale pleaded guilty to all the offences while Zelipher Phiri pleaded guilty to the second offence only.

The three women appeared before the Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court for a ruling on the case but the case was adjourned prematurely due to a snake that stormed the court room.

The snake dispersed the crowd that gathered in the court for the case.

Mkukula magistrate court in Lilongwe has referred the case to high court.

The case has since been adjourned to Friday at the High Court in Lilongwe.