State house employees shunned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in Lilongwe South East Constituency and voted for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama in the by-elections held on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in the unofficial results seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) established a polling centre at State House in capital Lilongwe which is situated in Lilongwe City South East Constituency.

According to unofficial results at the centre, Msungama got 474 votes and DPP candidate Ruben Ngwenya got 106 votes.

While Christopher Joseph Manja and Ellen Shabani Kadango Independent candidates got 23, 26 votes respectively.

The results has attracted debate on the social media with others speculating that some State House employees are at risk of being transferred.

Meanwhile MEC is scheduled to announce official results anytime from now.