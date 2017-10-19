12 men including two South Africans, one Ugandan and nine Tanzanians have been arrested in Tanzania for homosexuality following the ongoing crackdown operation against gays.

Dar es Salaam police head Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed the news through local media yesterday.

“We arrested the criminals at Peacock hotel because they were promoting homosexuality. Two are South Africans, one Ugandan and nine Tanzanians,”

“Tanzania law forbids this act between people of the same sex, it is a violation of our country’s laws,” he added.

Among the arrested ones was the hotel manager for providing a room for them.

In February, Tanzania earned international criticism after announcing the closure of several health centres specialising in Aids prevention, alleging they were fronts for promoting homosexuality.

The Dar es Salaam government also vowed to deport foreigners campaigning for gay rights.

Gay male sex is punishable by anything from 30 years to life imprisonment under Tanzanian law.There is no such ban on lesbian relations.