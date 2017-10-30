Three police officers have been arrested over a leaked video showing the three officers taking and sharing bribes at National Food Reserve Agency.

The three officers have been identified as Sergeant Evelyn Mzembe, Constable Thokozani Chembezi and Constable Mercylene Romani.

The three are currently in cell at Kanengo Police Station, according to online reports seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

In a video clip seen by this publication, the three officers are seen receiving cash from a minibus driver who was stopped for breaking some traffic laws.

More details to come….