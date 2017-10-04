Information reaching faceofmalawin indicates that two Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) supporters have been hacked in Phoka by youths cadet for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The incident happened on Tuesday night. It is said that the DPP youth cadets are invading the houses of opposition supporters at night especially in the constituency of Enock Chihana.

Rumphi Police Station Officer -In -Charge Denis Banda confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Banda, the victims who claim to be AFORD supporters reported the matter to police and they were referred to Rumphi District Hospital for treatment on Tuesday.

DPP’s governor for Rumphi district confirmed of the development, saying the youth cadets are doing this in reaction to the Saturday’s fracas in Bolero during the Gonapamuhanya celebrations.

AFORD President Enock Chihana also confirmed of the development.

Meanwhile Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional governor for the north is in hiding as DPP youth cadets are hunting for him.