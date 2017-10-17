Two suspected thieves were shot to death at the residence of the former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr George Chaponda.

The two met their fate yesterday night at Chaponda`s residence in Area 43 Lilongwe.

It has been reported that the suspected thieves were at around 11 pm peeping through the fence when police shot them.

Chaponda was earlier arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Malawi-Zambia maize gate deal.

Also, the ACB confiscated K166 million from Chaponda`s house after they raided it in connection with the Maize-gate scandal.