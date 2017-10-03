Money hungry people have exhumed the body of a man buried with cash to ‘bribe God’ so that he could be allowed into heaven.

Charles Obong, 52, who worked as a senior personnel officer in the ministry of Public Service in Uganda from 2006 to 2016, reportedly wanted to use the cash to redeem his soul before God.

Mr Obong died recently after a long illness and was buried at his ancestral home at Adag-ani village, Bar-pii parish, Aromo Sub-county in Lira Districtin Uganda.

Mr Obong was buried in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost Shs20million (Ugandan currency).

The Aromo Sub-county chairman, Mr David Elic, said his brother-in-law had left behind a Will, dictating that upon his death, his wife Ms Margaret Obong should deposit huge sums of money in his coffin.

He planned to convey the money to God as an offertory so that the Almighty Father could forgive his sins and save him from hell fire.

He reportedly also instructed his brother Justin Ngole and sister Hellen Aber to bear witness to ensure his wife follows his testament to the letter and secure the money in his coffin.

But relatives and local leaders who attended the deceased’s sendoff said the Will was mute on the sins Obong wanted to make amends for as he served in public office, including at the Public Service ministry.

Public service in Uganda has been engulfed in pension scam scandal which cost government about Shs257 billion. The money was stolen by senior government officials.

But Mr Obong’s Will was violated as his body was exhumed last Saturday and the money withdrawn from the grave and his would-be planned penitence before God frustrated.

Somehow, Mr Obong’s clan members of Okii me Okabo, got wind of the planned heavenly restitution and forced his wife to reveal everything during a heated meeting at the home of the deceased’s father, Mr Meceli Ogwal, according to Uganda`s Daily Nation.

Obong’s wife reportedly confessed that her husband had told her to bury him with huge sums of cash, which he would carry to heaven to offer God on Judgement Day. Ms Obong, however, declined to reveal the sums of money her husband asked he be buried along with.

However, a local pastor, Joel Agel Awio clarified that no amount of money can buy eternal life, adding that God cannot accept such a golden handshake.

“The price for eternal life is the blood of Jesus. If you want your sins to be forgiven, do it when you are still alive,” the Anglican priest counselled.