Police have recovered the body of unidentified man that was floating in a dam at Soche quarry.

The body was found in the area of Group village headman Misesa in Blantyre on Saturday by members of the community.

Police found the body in decomposed state when they arrived at the scene together with the community members.

The body was then taken to Queens Elizabeth Hospital where a postmortem was to reveal the cause of the death.

Police are therefore calling upon members of the general public to report to their nearest police station if at all their relative is missing.

The Soche quarry dam was created during quarry extraction between 1970`s and early 2000s and cases of this kind have been witnessed over and all over again.